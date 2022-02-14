Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 21-Year-Old Woman on Moving Train in MP
The accused, a 30-year-old man, allegedly threatened to throw the survivor off the speeding train if she resisted.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charges of allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman aboard the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express on Friday, 11 February.
Anil Sharma, Deputy Station Manager, Bhopal told The Quint that the woman was travelling without a ticket and was sitting in AC Coach where she was allegedly raped by the pantry manager on the pretext of giving her a free seat.
According to a report by The Times of India, the accused threatened to throw the survivor off the speeding train if she resisted and kill her if she told anyone of the incident.
When the train halted in Bhopal, she ran and informed the passengers, who then informed the government railway police (GRP).
The GRP detained 14 of the staffers from the pantry car. However, the perpetrator had reportedly sneaked into another coach.
The police later arrested the accused Bhupendra Tomar from the same train in Jhansi, based on the inputs of the woman. He belongs to Porsa in MP's Morena district.
According to the survivor's statement, on Friday she took a train from Mumbai to Bhusawal, where she boarded the Delhi-bound Sampark Kranti Express in the evening, said GRP Bhopal SHO Dinesh Singh Chouhan, as quoted by The Times of India.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
