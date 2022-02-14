Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 21-Year-Old Woman on Moving Train in MP

A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charges of allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman aboard the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express on Friday, 11 February.

Anil Sharma, Deputy Station Manager, Bhopal told The Quint that the woman was travelling without a ticket and was sitting in AC Coach where she was allegedly raped by the pantry manager on the pretext of giving her a free seat.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused threatened to throw the survivor off the speeding train if she resisted and kill her if she told anyone of the incident.

When the train halted in Bhopal, she ran and informed the passengers, who then informed the government railway police (GRP).