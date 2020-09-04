Drug Probe Agency Carries Out Searches at Rhea Chakraborty’s House
An NCB team was also at the residence of Samuel Miranda for a house search under the provisions of the NDPS Act.
Samuel Miranda has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after the agency went to his residence in Mumbai for a house search on Friday, 4 September. Summons have been served to both actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Miranda to join the investigation.
A team of the NCB also reached the residence of Chakraborty early on Friday for searches, as the agency investigates a drug matter in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The NCB team reached Rhea's residence around 6:30 am, with the actor's family handing over things such as a mobile phone and a laptop to the agency officials.
"House search is being conducted at Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences as provided under NDPS Act," the NCB said.
On Wednesday, the agency had arrested two people in Mumbai on charges of supplying drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. The NCB alleged that the drugs received by Miranda were further handed over to Showik, Rhea Chakraborty's brother.
According to the NCB, Bandra resident Abdul Basit Parihar and Andheri resident Zaid Vilatra were arrested after the anti-drugs bureau allegedly traced a few chats between Rhea’s brother Showik and Miranda.
