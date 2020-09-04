Drug Probe Agency Carries Out Searches at Rhea Chakraborty’s House

Samuel Miranda has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after the agency went to his residence in Mumbai for a house search on Friday, 4 September. Summons have been served to both actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Miranda to join the investigation.

A team of the NCB also reached the residence of Chakraborty early on Friday for searches, as the agency investigates a drug matter in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB team reached Rhea's residence around 6:30 am, with the actor's family handing over things such as a mobile phone and a laptop to the agency officials.

"House search is being conducted at Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences as provided under NDPS Act," the NCB said.