NCB Arrests Two for Supplying Drugs to Sushant’s House Manager

According to the NCB, Bandra resident Abdul Basit Parihar and Andheri resident Zaid Vilatra were arrested after the anti-drugs bureau allegedly traced a few chats between Rhea’s brother Showik and Miranda.

According to The Indian Express, the two accused were produced before a local court for seeking police custody on Wednesday.

The report also adds that NCB officials are now planning to interrogate the two, as well as Showik and Miranda, to find out who the drugs finally went to.