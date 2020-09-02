NCB Arrests Two for Supplying Drugs to Sushant’s House Manager
NCB alleges that the drugs received by Miranda were further handed over to Showik, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, 2 September, arrested two persons in Mumbai on charges of supplying drugs to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda.
The NCB alleges that the drugs received by Miranda were further handed over to Showik, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.
According to the NCB, Bandra resident Abdul Basit Parihar and Andheri resident Zaid Vilatra were arrested after the anti-drugs bureau allegedly traced a few chats between Rhea’s brother Showik and Miranda.
According to The Indian Express, the two accused were produced before a local court for seeking police custody on Wednesday.
The report also adds that NCB officials are now planning to interrogate the two, as well as Showik and Miranda, to find out who the drugs finally went to.
How Investigators Reached Vilatra & Parihar
In a separate incident, two persons were arrested from Mumbai during a raid organised on the intervening night of 27 to 28 September. Based on specific input, Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora were arrested and curated marijuana was seized from their possession.
Following a detailed analysis, investigators reportedly found a link between Abbas Lakhani with one Vilatra. After due procedure and taking evidence on record, Vilatra was apprehended.
During the search, Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency $2,081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham were recovered. According to investigators, Vilatra admitted that these were proceeds received from sale of drugs.
Vilatra allegedly disclosed that he runs an eatery shop at Bandra, which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into the business of drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money.
Based on his interrogation, Parihar was made to join the investigation.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.