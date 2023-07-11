6 Dead, Including 2 Children, in School Bus Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Know more: "The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon," Kushwaha further said.

"The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction," he continued.

Meanwhile, on Monday, nine people were killed after a tanker collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.