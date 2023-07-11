6 Dead, Including 2 Children, in School Bus Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A speeding SUV collided with a school bus on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 11 July.
Details: The accident claimed the lives of six people, including two children, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Police) Ramanand Kushwaha.
"2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car," Kushwaha told news agency ANI.
The bus belonged to Noida's Bal Bharti School, he added.
Know more: "The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon," Kushwaha further said.
"The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction," he continued.
Meanwhile, on Monday, nine people were killed after a tanker collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.
(With inputs from ANI.)
