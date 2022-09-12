ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy Delivery Man Killed in Delhi After Minor Driving SUV Hits His Bike

Following the incident, the minor, who was travelling with his friend, abandoned the car and fled the scene.

i

A delivery person attached to food aggregator Swiggy died after his bike was hit by a minor while he was driving a MG Hector SUV at Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on the night of Friday, 9 September.

Following the incident, the minor, who was travelling with his friend, abandoned the car and fled the scene, reported news agency ANI.

On Monday, 12 September, the police apprehended the Class 11 student, after finding his identity from the transport department.

The deceased Swiggy worker has been identified as Rahul Kumar. A resident of the Gole Market area, he was travelling with his cousin to see his friends when the accident took place.

Kumar and his cousin were moved to RML hospital for treatment, where the former succumbed to his injuries. The cousin, Pawan Kumar, suffered minor injuries, as per the police.

The accused had allegedly hit the Swiggy deliveryman's bike while he was returning from Connaught Place after having dinner.

Police has filed an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused is reportedly the son of a real estate baron who was arrested in a multi-crore scam, recently.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Topics:  Delhi   Accident   Road Accident 

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
ADVERTISEMENT
