Swiggy Delivery Man Killed in Delhi After Minor Driving SUV Hits His Bike

A delivery person attached to food aggregator Swiggy died after his bike was hit by a minor while he was driving a MG Hector SUV at Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on the night of Friday, 9 September.

Following the incident, the minor, who was travelling with his friend, abandoned the car and fled the scene, reported news agency ANI.

On Monday, 12 September, the police apprehended the Class 11 student, after finding his identity from the transport department.