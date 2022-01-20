'Reservation Is Not at Odds With Merit': SC Upholds Existing Quota for NEET PG

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 January, pronounced its detailed order on the NEET PG counselling case, while upholding the 27 percent quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the All India Quota. This comes days after the court had allowed NEET PG counselling to commence along the lines of the pre-existing reservation criteria.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said on Thursday that merit should be socially contextualised, and explained why the existing reservation criteria was not stayed by the court.

"Competitive exams do not reflect economic social advantage, which is accrued to some classes. Merit should be socially contextualised. Reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers it's distributive impact," the court was quoted as stating by Bar and Bench.