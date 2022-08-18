SKM Begins 3-Day Dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri, Demands Sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of several farmer bodies, launched a 75-hour dharna in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, 18 August.

The SKM listed a number of demands, such as the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the release of four farmers imprisoned amid the violence that had broken out in the district in October 2021 during a protest against the three farm laws.