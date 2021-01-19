Samples of Crows Found Dead at Red Fort Test Positive for Bird Flu
The Animal Husbandry Department has now issued directions to stop the arrival of public at Red Fort till 26 January.
Samples of 15 crows that were found dead near Red Fort a week ago have tested positive for bird flu, ANI reported on Tuesday, 19 January. The samples had been sent to Jalandhar and Bhopal for testing.
The Animal Husbandry Department has issued directions to stop the arrival of public at the Red Fort till 26 January in light of this, PTI reported.
The Animal Husbandry Department had earlier said that bird flu was confirmed in the capital after eight samples from dead crows and ducks tested positive for avian flu.
Over 35 crows were found dead in Delhi, including 24 at a park in Jasola and 10 ducks at Sanjay Lake. Later, a dead owl in Delhi Zoo was also found to be infected with bird flu, PTI reported.
However, on 14 January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the samples taken from poultry markets in the national capital had tested negative for bird flu and said that he had issued directives to reopen the markets. He also asked to withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken.
The avian flu has been confirmed in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, prompting state government to ban sale of poultry products.
Recently, on 16 January, the Centre asked state governments to rethink bans and permit the sale chicken and eggs sourced from non-infected areas.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
