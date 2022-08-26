Cops Told Us to Compromise: Kin Of Sambhal Gang-Rape Victim Who Died By Suicide
A 16-year-old gang-rape victim died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
"No one listened to us in the police station. We went to file a report after my daughter was gang-raped, but no one bothered. Instead, they asked us to compromise," the mother of the 16-year-old gang-rape victim, who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on 23 August, told The Quint.
She stated that not only the accused, but the police also pressured her for a 'settlement'.
The incident reportedly took place in the Atwan village in Sambhal district on 15 August. More than a week later, and after the death of the victim – one accused Veeresh was arrested on 24 August. Three others were nabbed on 25 August.
"We went to the circle officer in Sambhal, then we went to Moradabad. We filed a complaint but there was no probe. Neither was anyone arrested."Mother of the 16-year-old victim
Her brother, meanwhile, alleged that he received death threats from the family of the accused after he asked the cops to probe the case.
'We Wanted Justice': Mother of the Victim
On 22 August, the victim called the police officials over phone, insisting that they investigate the case. But instead, the family alleged, the police had taken 'bribe' from the accused to shut the case.
"My daughter called the cops, and asked them to visit our home to investigate. But they said that we have duty elsewhere, so we cannot come. But they came a few days ago, and were not in uniform. They went to the home of the accused. They have taken Rs 2-3 lakh from the family of the accused. They came back and asked us to compromise. We told them that we wanted justice and that there will be no compromise."Mother of the 16-year-old victim
The minor victim reportedly took the step after she was pressured by the familiy of the accused for a settlement.
Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra on 24 August suspended the investigating officer in the case.
Speaking to the media, Mishra said: "A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the four accused under Section 376 (rape), 306 (abetment of suicide), among others, and searches are ongoing to nab the remaining accused."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Sambhal Gang rape
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.