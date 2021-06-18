Why is Former Mumbai Cop Pradeep Sharma on the NIA Radar?

In a major breakthrough in the Antillia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 17 June, arrested former Mumbai Police encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma.

The federal agency on Thursday also arrested two more men in connection with the Hiren murder case — Satish Mothukari and Manish Soni. Santosh Shelar, and Anand Jadhav were also arrested as suspects in the case on Tuesday, 15 June, and have been remanded to custody till Monday, 21 June.

All three – Sharma, Mothukari, and Soni – were presented before a special court and were remanded to NIA custody till 28 June.