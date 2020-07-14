Show of Strength: Team Pilot Releases Video of MLAs Supporting Him

A day after the Congress' show of strength in Rajasthan, a second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, in which all MLAs, including Pilot, have been invited.

After the MLAs' meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday, the CLP passed a resolution supporting the CM, and warned of "strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA, office-bearer who weakens the party."

Meanwhile, in order to avoid any potential crossover, all the party MLAs were later taken to a hotel in Jaipur.