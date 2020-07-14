Show of Strength: Team Pilot Releases Video of MLAs Supporting Him
Sachin Pilot has claimed that he has the support if 30 MLAs and that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority.
The Sachin Pilot camp late on Monday, 13 July, released a video of around 15 MLAs sitting together, claiming that he had their support, amid the political tussle in Rajasthan. Deputy Chief Minister Pilot has claimed that he has the support of 30 MLAs and that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority.
While Pilot is not seen in the video, some of the MLAs could be seen facing the camera. The video was released by Pilot’s team but the location was not disclosed.
A day after the Congress' show of strength in Rajasthan, a second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, in which all MLAs, including Pilot, have been invited.
After the MLAs' meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday, the CLP passed a resolution supporting the CM, and warned of "strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA, office-bearer who weakens the party."
Meanwhile, in order to avoid any potential crossover, all the party MLAs were later taken to a hotel in Jaipur.
