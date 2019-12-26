RSS’ PM Lies to Bharat Mata: Rahul Tweets Detention Camp Video

The attached video clip shows Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. The clip also shows a detention centre being constructed in Assam’s Matia.

The Quint disproved PM Modi’s claim; read the story here.

In his speech during his rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 22 December, Modi had said, "Koi desh ke musalmano ko na detention centre main bheja ja raha hai, na Hindustan main koi detention centre hai (No Indian Muslims are being sent to detention centres and neither are there any detention centres in this country)."

Minutes after Rahul’s tweet, BJP’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, tweeted that he should overstay his visa in a foreign country and experience how he is put in a detention center before being deported, “He will then learn how countries handle migrants.”