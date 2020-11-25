Bihar Polls: Electoral Bonds Worth 282Cr Sold, Under 1Cr in Bihar!

Another round of electoral bonds were sold ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, once again routed through select branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) in October. Information gathered under the Right to Information (RTI) reveals that SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 282 crore in a span of 10 days (19 to 28 October).

Interestingly though, while the elections were in Bihar, electoral bonds worth a paltry Rs 80 lakhs were bought within Bihar, less than 0.3% of the total amount donated!

Close to 68% of political donations for the Bihar Elections via electoral bonds came from Mumbai and Chennai.