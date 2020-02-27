Mob Saw My Cap, Beard & Pounced at Me: Man from Viral Delhi Photo

Video Producer: Hera Khan

Surrounded by an angry mob holding sticks and bats and raining blows down on him was Mohammad Zubair. Clicked by Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, his photograph has become the defining image of the violence over amended Citizenship law that rocked the national capital for three days.

Speaking to The Quint, Zubair narrated how the mob attacked him on the street on Monday, 24 February.