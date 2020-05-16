Restrictions on the utilisation of Indian airspace will be eased so that civilian flying becomes more efficient, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, 16 May, while announcing the fourth tranche of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.Sitharaman added that the move will bring about a total benefit of Rs. 1,000 crores per year for the aviation sector.The finance minister also announced that six more airports will be on auctioned on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis and that there would be Rs 13,000 crore additional investment by private players in 12 airports.Atmanirbhar Bharat: FM Announces Structural Reforms in 8 Sectors“As of today only 60 percent of India’s airspace is freely available. This needs to be increased and optimised. This will save cost of fuel, time. This is being done to give civil aviation a boost," Sitharaman said.The finance minister also added that India will become a global hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts. She said that once a hub is set up, India will be a market for foreign airlines to get MRO done. She also added that the move will not just benefit civil aircrafts but also defence aircrafts.In her previous briefings, FM Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures, of which eight relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the remaining three pertain to governance and administrative reform. Sitharaman has also shared relief measures for the migrant workers, farmers, street vendors, and marginal traders.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Steps To Boost Auto Sector We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.