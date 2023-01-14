ADVERTISEMENT

Quiz: Who Were the First and Last People to Sign the Constitution of India?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.

What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?

So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #4.

Who were the first and last people to sign the Constitution of India?

Here are your options.

Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.

All set? Okay, time for the right answer.

And the Correct Answer Is…

Option number 3: Rajendra Prasad and Feroze Gandhi.

The Indian Constitution was signed by the 284 members of the Constituent Assembly. The first person to sign the Constitution of India was Rajendra Prasad, the first President of independent India and the last was Feroze Gandhi.

Dr Rajendra Prasad.

(Photo Courtesy: rashtrapatiarchives.gov.in)

Come back to The Quint every morning for the latest question from our Know Your Constitution quiz! And play it here through the interactive reels on our Instagram handle as well.

Happy quizzing!

Also Read

Quiz: What Did BR Ambedkar Call ‘The Heart and Soul’ of the Indian Constitution?

Quiz: What Did BR Ambedkar Call ‘The Heart and Soul’ of the Indian Constitution?

