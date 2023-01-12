Quiz: Who Was Prime Minister When India Enacted The 'Mini-Constitution'?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #2.
Due to the large number of amendments brought to the Indian Constitution by the 42nd Amendment Act, it has also been referred to as ‘Mini Constitution’. Who was the Prime Minister of India at the time?
Here are your options.
Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.
All set? Okay, time for the right answer.
And the Correct Answer Is…
Option number 1: Indira Gandhi.
The 42nd Amendment was added to the constitution in 1976, under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was the largest amendment and made sweeping changes to the Constitution.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.