When, Where & How Did India Celebrate Its First Republic Day?
Know about the celebrations of India's first Republic Day in 1950.
26 January morning was a clear sunny day after continuous days of extremely chilly weather in 1950. On this day, the people of India witnessed the country's defining moment as it freed itself completely from the shackles of colonialism and became a truly sovereign state – three years after it gained independence.
It was a chilly Thursday morning and there was excitement in the air and among the people. The preparations were going on for weeks for the big day, the participants were rehearsing for the events on the historic day. It was the day when India would declare itself a sovereign, democratic Republic.
It was also the day when the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, would begin his tenure. As day broke, Delhi witnessed early morning processions by jubilant citizens, beating drums and blowing conch shells, and singing patriotic songs. There were similar celebrations across the country.
Independence Day celebrates freedom from British rule while Republic Day commemorates the Constitution coming into force. 26 January was the date chosen as Republic Day since it was on this day in 1929 that the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj, opposing the British regime's dominion status.
When India won independence on 15 August 1947, a committee was created on 29 August to draft a permanent Constitution for independent India. Dr BR Ambedkar was the chairman of the committee.
On 4 November 1947, the committee drafted the Constitution and submitted it to the Constituent Assembly. The Assembly held numerous sessions for nearly two years before they finally adopted the Constitution.
26 January 1950: The Republic Day of India
On 24 January 1950, the 308 members of the Assembly signed the agreement – one in Hindi and one in English – after a few changes.
It was between 1950 and 1954 that the Republic Day parade was held at Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway, Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds. Republic Day celebrations have been held at Rajpath since 1955.
Every year, the leader of a particular nation is invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. President Sukarno from Indonesia was the first chief guest to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in 1950.
The parade starts after the arrival of the President of India. The President's cavalier bodyguards salute the National Flag first after which the National Anthem is played, followed by a 21-gun salute. The firing is done with seven canons of the Indian army known as '25-Ponders' that fire three rounds each.
Each member of the army who participates in the march goes through four layers of investigation, even their arms are extensively inspected to ensure they are not carrying live bullets.
