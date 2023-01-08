ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Republic Day March-Past Rehearsals in Full Swing
Vehicular movement along the Kartavya Path is halted during the practice.
With Republic Day just around the corner, several contingents of the armed forces were spotted rehearsing their march-past for the annual R-Day parade, along New Delhi's Kartavya Path on a chilly January morning.
The Quint gives you a glimpse of the rehearsals.
