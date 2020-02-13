BJP May Have Suffered Due to Hate Statements: Shah on Delhi Polls
Two days after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi Assembly elections in a landslide victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence on Thursday, 13 February, admitting that remarks made by BJP leaders may have resulted in the party's defeat.
The home minister said his assessment of Delhi elections was wrong but asserted that the result of the polls was not a mandate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"Anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with me can seek time from my office; will allot time within three days," he said.
"We do not fight elections just for victory or defeat; BJP is a party which believes in expanding its ideology," he said. Asked about the detention of J&K leaders, he said that the decision has been taken by local administration and that the Centre has played no role in the same.
(This is a developing story. More details are expected.)
(With inputs from PTI, Times Now)
