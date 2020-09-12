‘Ready For Any Eventuality’: General Bipin Rawat on India-China 

Amidst the ongoing India-China standoff and heightened tensions at the Line of Actual Control, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told the Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence that the “armed forces were ready for any eventuality.”

Convened on Friday, 11 September, the meeting was centered around the topic on agenda, “provision and monitoring of the quality of ration and livery items to the defence forces.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been a staunch critic of India’s response to China, was also in attendance for the first time.