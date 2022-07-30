Rashtrapati or Rashtrapatni: Which Is Correct? Original 1948 Debate Reignited

Before drafting India’s Constitution, the Constituent Assembly was formed in which there were long discussions and debates on many subjects.

During a debate in December 1948, when the question of how to address the president came up, HV Kamath objected to a modification to the original draft that Jawaharlal Nehru had presented on 4 July 1947 and asked why Article 41 – “The Head of the Federation shall be the President (Rashtrapati)” – had been changed to “There shall be a President of India,” The Indian Express reported.