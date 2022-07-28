Parliament Live: BJP Creates Ruckus Over Adhir Ranjan's Remark on Prez Murmu
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs created a ruckus in both Houses and demanded an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who addressed President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Chowdhury said that he used the word for the President "by mistake."
Both Houses were adjourned following the ruckus.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August.
Twenty Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition – including seven from the TMC and one from the AAP – were suspended from the proceedings of Parliament for the week on Tuesday
Four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session on Monday
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
Ruckus in Parliament Over Adhir Ranjan's Remarks on Droupadi Murmu
170% Rise in Suspension of MPs Under Modi Govt: Congress
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Congress, DMK, TMC, CPM & AAP MPs from both Houses on 50 hour continuous dharna by turns in Parliament precincts. They are protesting their suspension for demanding URGENT debate on price rise and GST on food items."
"There's a 170% increase in suspension of MPs under Modi govt compared to UPA. 24 MPs suspended this Monsoon session alone!" he said.
Suspended Oppn MPs Stage Overnight Protest, Set To Cross 50-Hour Mark
The protest being staged on the Parliament premises by Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the proceedings of the Monsoon Session, is set to cross the 50-hour mark. The overnight demonstration continued on the morning of Thursday, 28 July.
The day-night relay protest is being staged at the Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises. MPs of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Trinamool Congress were among those who were seen taking turns to participate in the sit-in demonstration.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Wednesday that the suspension of the MPs could be revoked if they apologised to the chair.
Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha To Convene at 11 am
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am.
