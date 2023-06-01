ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for 6 Days a Week for Public Starting Today; Details

Rashtrapati Bhavan is now open for the public from Tuesday to Sunday. Check all details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
1 min read
i

If you live in Delhi or have ever visited the capital city, you must have passed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Have you ever wondered how the Rashtrapati Bhavan looks from inside? If you have, there is a good news for you. People will now be allowed to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan six days a week except gazeted holidays.

People must note that only a part of the central building will be accessible to the public and all other areas that fall under the  President's Estate will be restricted.

Let us read about the Rashtrapati Bhavan opening time, closing time, ticket booking, places to visit, and other details below.

When Will Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for Visitors?

Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from Thursday, 1 June 2023.

On Which Days Will Be the Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for Visitors?

Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for visitors six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday.

At What Time Will Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for Visitors?

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from 9:30 am onwards.

At What Time Will Rashtrapati Bhavan Close for Visitors?

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will close at 6:30 pm in the evening.

Which Areas Can You Visit in Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour 2023?

The Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will include the following:

  • Main building (circuit 1)

  • Central lawn (circuit 1)

  • Ashok Hall (circuit 1)

  • Durbar Hall (circuit 1)

  • Banquet Hall (circuit 1)

  • Drawing rooms (circuit 1)

  • Museum complex (circuit 2 & 3)

  • Gardens like Amrit Udyan, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden (circuit 2 & 3).

Where To Book Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour 2023 Tickets?

The Rashtrapati Bhavan visit tickets can be booked online on the official website. Please click here.

