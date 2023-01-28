Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapti Bhavan Will Now Be Known As 'Amrit Udyan'

The Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be knows as 'Amrit Udyan', a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed on Saturday, 28 January.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’," the statement reads.

The Rashtrapti Bhavan website, however, mentions both the names.

Last year, the central government renamed Delhi's Rajpath to Kartavya Path.