Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapti Bhavan Will Now Be Known As 'Amrit Udyan'
The gardens will be open to general public from 31 January for the annual Udyan Utsav.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be knows as 'Amrit Udyan', a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed on Saturday, 28 January.
"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’," the statement reads.
The Rashtrapti Bhavan website, however, mentions both the names.
Last year, the central government renamed Delhi's Rajpath to Kartavya Path.
But why was it called the Mughal Gardens? Sir Edwin Lutyens, an English architect was given the task to construct the Viceroy's House in 1911, now known as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi.
The magnificent building designed by Lutyens was a combination of both, Indian and Western style of architecture.
Similarly, for gardens, Lutyens brought together two different horticulture traditions together, the Mughal style and the English flower garden.
According to Rashtrapati Bhavan's website, "The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia."
Amrit Udyan To Open for Public From 31 January
The statement also confirmed that the gardens will be open to general public from 31 January for the annual Udyan Utsav.
"The President of India will grace the opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan -- Udyan Utsav 2023 -- on 29 January," it stated.
Initially, the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.
"During the term of former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam," the statement added.
Opposition Slams Government for Renaming Mughal Gardens
The move to rename the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan has received flak from many opposition leaders.
Trinamool Congress MP, Jawahar Sircar tweeted, "Renaming heritage Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan is just a ploy to divert attention from BBC documentary’s indictment of Modi + Hindenburg’s claim that his friend Adani’s empire is built on fraud. If Modi really loved the garden, he could’ve built more."
Congress leader Rashid Alvi also said that, "The BJP has the tendency of renaming cities, roads, and now even gardens. They view this as what constitutes development," reported Times of India.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi described the move as "moving away from the colonial mindset."
"Renaming of the iconic gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan as ‘Amrit Udyan’ is a step towards realising the Panch Pran of the Amrit Kaal as enunciated by PM Narendra Modi Ji. Moving away from the colonial mindset, the new India is shining bright," she tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.