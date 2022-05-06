Ram Sena, Bajrang Dal Accept Role in Lynching of 2 Adivasis in MP. Yet Cops Deny

On the night of 2 May, the two Adivasi men were lynched allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal and Shri Ram Sena. Speaking to The Quint, the families of the victims and an eyewitness and neighbour of one of the deceased, too, said that those involved in the lynching belonged to Bajrang Dal and Shri Ram Sena.

Brajesh Wati, who was also beaten up on the day of the incident, told The Quint, "All the members who came to beat up Dhansha and Sampat belonged to Bajrang Dal and Ram Sena."

However, the police deny the link between the accused and the Hindutva outfits. Even state Home Minister Mishra added, "Prima facie nothing of this sort has come out," talking about the link.