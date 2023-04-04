Ram Navami Violence: 110-Year-Old Madrasa Set on Fire by Mob in Biharsharif

A 110-year-old madrasa in Bihar's Nalanda district was allegedly vandalised and destroyed by a mob of over 1,000 people on Sunday, 1 April.

The incident occurred in the town of Biharsharif, where clashes erupted between two groups as a Ram Navami procession passed through an area with a 'sizeable Muslim population,' Nalanda Police said.

The madrasa, which was home to over 4,500 books and documents, was gutted by the fire.