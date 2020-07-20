Rajasthan Cops Visit Haryana Resort to See MLAs, Return After Wait

For a second time in three days, the Rajasthan Police on Sunday, 19 July, tried and failed to meet the state MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot at the hotels they are being housed at in Haryana’s Manesar.

According to a report by NDTV, a team of Rajasthan Police reportedly went to Best Western Resort but had to leave after not being allowed inside even after 20 minutes. On Friday, cops had tried to meet the MLAs at ITC Grand Bharat but were waylaid by Haryana cops, who allowed them inside the hotel for a few minutes.

Following allegations of horse trading and phone-tapping amid the political crisis in Rajasthan with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot facing a rebellion from his erstwhile deputy Sachin Pilot, the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police had reportedly gone to collect Bhanwar Lal Sharma’s voice sample, who has been accused of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).