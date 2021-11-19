9 People, Including 4 Kids, Dead after House Collapses in TN amid Heavy Rains

Nine people including four children were killed in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district on Friday after their house collapsed amid heavy rains.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the incident. Eight people were injured in the accident and are being given medical aid at the Pernambut Government hospital. Due to heavy rains in Vellore for the past few days, most of the areas are inundated.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.