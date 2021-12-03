'Have the Decency...': Rahul Seeks Compensation for Kin of Deceased Farmers

Earlier, on Thursday, Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, staged a protest against the suspension notice issued against 12 MPs for the third consecutive day.



Several Opposition parties also protested in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of the 12 MPs, and issues such as farmers’ deaths, inflation, with several parties including Congress, TMC, NCP, RJD among others staging a walkout from the House.

The three contentious farm laws, that triggered nationwide protests by the farmers last year, were repealed in the Parliament on Monday, 29 November, on the first day of the Winter Session of the House.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha after it resumed at 2 pm on Monday, after the Lok Sabha passed it around 12pm.

While the Opposition welcomed the move, several parties expressed disappointment over the government not allowing a discussion on the bill.