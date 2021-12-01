No Data on Deaths of Farmers During Agitation, So No Compensation: Govt in LS

According to IANS, the reply to an earlier part of this unstarred question, explained how the government had held 11 rounds of discussions with the farm leaders to dissolve the situation. It also noted the steps that it has taken to the question about "whether the Government proposes to protect farmers' interests and implement support price for agricultural produce."

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha that has spearheaded the agitation has claimed that about 700 farmers have lost their lives during the agitation since last year.

Apart from the main demand of repeal of the three contentious laws – that have now been officially repealed by the Parliament – more than a year-long agitation has demanded withdrawal of cases against the farmers during the time of the agitation and paying compensation to and rehabilitation of the families of the martyred farmers, who lost their lives during the same time.

(With inputs from IANS.)