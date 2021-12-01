No Data on Deaths of Farmers During Agitation, So No Compensation: Govt in LS
The Centre said that it had no data pertaining to cases against the farmers either.
The Centre on Tuesday, 30 November, said that it has no data pertaining to either cases against or the number of farmers who died during the year-long agitation demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws and hence there was no question of providing financial assistance to anyone, reported IANS.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said this in reply to questions on 'Agitation of Farm Laws' raised by some MPs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Among other questions, the MPs had asked about the number of cases registered against farmers in connection with the agitation, the data on the number of farmers who died during the agitation held in and around the National Capital, and whether the government proposed to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the protest.
However, the ministry replied saying that it has no record on the matter, therefore the question of compensation did not arise.
According to IANS, the reply to an earlier part of this unstarred question, explained how the government had held 11 rounds of discussions with the farm leaders to dissolve the situation. It also noted the steps that it has taken to the question about "whether the Government proposes to protect farmers' interests and implement support price for agricultural produce."
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha that has spearheaded the agitation has claimed that about 700 farmers have lost their lives during the agitation since last year.
Apart from the main demand of repeal of the three contentious laws – that have now been officially repealed by the Parliament – more than a year-long agitation has demanded withdrawal of cases against the farmers during the time of the agitation and paying compensation to and rehabilitation of the families of the martyred farmers, who lost their lives during the same time.
(With inputs from IANS.)
