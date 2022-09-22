IT Giant Wipro Sacks 300 Employees for 'Moonlighting,' Says It's 'Cheating'

Wipro Ltd has sacked some 300 employees for 'moonlighting' as the IT services firm toughens its stand against staffers taking a second job after work hours.

Its chairman Rishad Premji, who has been a vocal critic of moonlighting, said the company has no place for any employee who chooses to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls.

Moonlighting is a "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form," he said speaking at an AIMA event.