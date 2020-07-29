India Set to Receive 5 Rafale Jets at the Ambala Air Base Today

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will receive five Rafale jets that will land at the Ambala air base on Wednesday, 29 July, for induction.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing is strictly prohibited.

The jets flew out from the Merignac air base in the French port city of Bordeaux and after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km landed at Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday night.

The fleet comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. They will be inducted into the Indian Air Force as part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as the Golden Arrows at the Ambala air base.