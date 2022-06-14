Punjab Police Seeks Lawrence Bishnoi's Custody in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case

The Punjab Police on Tuesday, 14 June, submitted an application in Delhi's Patiala House court to interrogate gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bishnoi was produced in the court in an Arms Act case by the Delhi Police after his remand period came to an end.

Bishnoi's counsel Vishal Chopra, however, opposed the Punjab Police's application, saying that there was a looming security threat against his client. "We have apprehensions that Lawrence Bishnoi may be killed in a fake encounter in Punjab," Chopra said, as per news agency ANI.

(This story will be updated with more details.)