Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Assures Justice as Politics Peaks
At least 104 people have died in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran after consuming spurious liquor.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 4 August, said that the deaths caused in Punjab by consumption of illicit liquor are “sad and unfortunate” and assured that the guilty will be punished to ensure justice.
“Deaths caused by illicit alcohol are extremely sad and unfortunate. Punjab Police and Excise Depts have been tasked to nab all those responsible, irrespective of their affiliations and position. Assure you as CM that no one will be spared and guilty will be punished to ensure justice,” he tweeted, while sharing his video address.
At least 104 people have died in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran after consuming spurious liquor. CM Singh had earlier ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended seven excise officials and six policemen.
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday also expressed condolences in a media briefing and said that no stone will be left unturned to bring the culprits to justice.
“Families of victims have my sympathies. I assure them that no stone will be left unturned by the state government in giving stern punishment to the culprits behind this incident,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
Jhakar also said that he will write to party president Sonia Gandhi for action against the brazen indiscipline of two Rajya Sabha members, Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, who had criticised their own government over the matter.
Jakhar said he would seek strict action against the two MPs, who were disgracefully exploiting a tragedy to further their own political ambitions and interests.
It is time to stem the rot and save the Congress from the petty machinations of the likes of Bajwa and Dullo, who have no shame in biting the hand that feeds them, he said.
