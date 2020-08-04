Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Assures Justice as Politics Peaks

Jhakar also said that he will write to party president Sonia Gandhi for action against the brazen indiscipline of two Rajya Sabha members, Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, who had criticised their own government over the matter.

Jakhar said he would seek strict action against the two MPs, who were disgracefully exploiting a tragedy to further their own political ambitions and interests.

It is time to stem the rot and save the Congress from the petty machinations of the likes of Bajwa and Dullo, who have no shame in biting the hand that feeds them, he said.