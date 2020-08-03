Punjab Spurious Liquor Case: More Held as Death Toll Rises to 104

At least 104 people died in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran after consuming spurious liquor. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended seven excise officials and six policemen.

Over 17 people were arrested on Saturday, 1 August, in a massive crackdown spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone over 35.

On 31 July, over 40 raids were conducted across three districts, resulting in the arrest of eight bootleggers. A large amount of spurious liquor, drums and storage cans were recovered from the accused and have been sent for chemical analysis.