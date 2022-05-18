Punjab Farmers Stopped From Entering Chandigarh, Sit on Protest Near Border

Farmers from Punjab sat on protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Tuesday, 17 May, after they were stopped from going to the state's capital to urge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to meet their demands, which include wheat bonuses and paddy sowing from 10 June onwards.

The Mohali Police put up barricades and set up water canons to prevent the protesters from moving forward. The security arrangements were followed by the Chandigarh Police as well, PTI reported.

After being stopped from proceeding, one of the farmer leaders said that while they did not want any confrontation with the government, they would break the barriers and move towards Chandigarh if their demands were not met.