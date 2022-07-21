ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted to Hospital Due to Stomach Ache: Report

CM Mann's illness comes two days after he drank water directly from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted to Hospital Due to Stomach Ache: Report
i

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to a stomach ache, said sources, as reported by news agency ANI. He was admitted after feeling unwell on Wednesday morning, 20 July.

The report further added that the CM was diagnosed with an infection after which he was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

The CM's illness comes two days after he drank a glassful of water directly from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi. He had visited the place to mark the 22nd anniversary of cleaning of Kali Bein.
Meanwhile, the CM congratulated Punjab police and anti-gangster task force on Wednesday, 20 July, for successfully executing an operation against two shooters accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The two were killed in an encounter between the police and the gangsters in Amritsar's Bhakna village.

The gangsters were Manpreet 'Manu' Kussa and Jagroop Roopa, whom the Punjab Police had identified through CCTV footage of the killing of Moose Wala.

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
