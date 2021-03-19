Centre Blocks Delhi Govt’s Ration Delivery Scheme, AAP Lashes Out
“Why is the Modi government against ending ration mafia?” asked Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet.
The Centre has stopped Delhi government’s ration-at-doorstep scheme, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party on Friday, 19 March.
“Why is Modi Government against ending Ration Mafia?” asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a tweet.
WHAT DID THE UNION MINISTRY SAY?
As per NDTV, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs had said, in a note, on Friday:
“The department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the (Delhi) government without mixing the elements of the NFSA foodgrains.”
Further, the Food Ministry Joint Secretary S Jagannathan wrote in its letter to the Delhi government:
“The use of new nomenclature/scheme name for the distribution of National Food Security Act foodgrain by GNCTD (Delhi Government) is not permissible but this Department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the State Government without mixing elements of the National Food Security Act foodgrain.”
MORE DETAILS
The Delhi government’s ration delivery scheme ''Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna'' was slated to be launched on 25 March.
As per NDTV, Kejriwal had, in his Republic Day address, said that the initiative would be a revolutionary step in altering the public distribution system.
The Delhi government was, via this scheme, planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.
Lamenting the Union ministry’s decision to roadblock the scheme, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said it would have helped the poor man get his ration at home, and asked why does the central government object to it.
(With inputs from NDTV)
