Punjab CM Accepts Resignation of Baba Farid University’s VC Dr Raj Bahadur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, 11 August, accepted the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, after he was allegedly forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by the state's health minister during an inspection.

Official sources told PTI that the Punjab government has given the charge of VC of the university to the director of medical education for now.

The CM has forwarded Dr Bahadur’s resignation to the Punjab governor, said officials.