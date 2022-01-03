Twitter Accounts of Indian Medical Association, 2 Others Hacked
The hackers changed their Twitter handle to “Elon Musk” and promoted Bitcoin links via a series of tweets
The Twitter accounts of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Council of World Affairs and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were hacked on Sunday, 2 January.
The hackers changed their Twitter handle to “Elon Musk” and promoted cryptocurrency and Bitcoin links via a series of tweets. Even though the accounts of IMA and ICRW were recovered later the same day, the tweets on Mann Deshi Mahila Bank’s account are still available on their page.
While the bio remained unchanged, the Twitter name of the micro-finance bank was changed to a dot, with the latest tweets from the early morning of Monday, 3 January promoting cryptocurrency.
The recent hacking incidents come a few weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was "briefly compromised" in the early hours on 12 December.
The PMO said that the alleged hacker posted a Bitcoin giveaway link from it.
"The Twitter handle of PM @Narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured," PMO India wrote it in a tweet.
