Baba Farid University VC Resigns After 'Humiliation' by Punjab Health Minister

A day after allegedly being humiliated on camera by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur, on Saturday, 30 July, resigned from his post.

After receiving complaints over cleanliness in the hospital wards, Health Minister Jouramajra had entered the government hospital accompanied by mediapersons, and asked Dr Bahadurl to lay on a patient bed.

After the doctor gets up, Minister Jouramajra was heard saying, "It's all in your hands, it's all in your hands.”