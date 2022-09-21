Punjab Governor Withdraws Orders Calling for Assembly Session for 'Trust Vote'
This comes after the Punjab cabinet approved the summoning of a special session of the Assembly on 22 September.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday, 21 September, withdrew orders by the Punjab government which called for an Assembly session for a "confidence motion," citing the "absence of specific rules" to do so.
This comes days after the Punjab cabinet approved the summoning of a special session of the Assembly on 22 September for a confidence motion.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday, 19 September, that a special session of the Assembly would be convened, days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple its government in Punjab.
'No Legal Provision to Convene Special Session'
The Governor's decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached Purohit, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government.
“This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, the additional solicitor general of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the 'Confidence Motion' only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” news agency ANI quoted a release from the office of Principal Secretary to the Governor as saying.
Recently, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had claimed that the BJP was offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann-led government.
Cheema had claimed that BJP leaders were trying to poach the MLAs by instilling the fear of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, a claim that has been echoed by even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
How The Numbers Stack Up for AAP
In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress has 18 MLAs and the BJP two. The halfway mark to form the government with a simple majority is 59 seats. The AAP has 92 MLAS.
"They are offering to arrange meetings of these MLAs with ‘Babu ji’ and also promising them cabinet ministerial ranks after the BJP forms its government in the state,” Cheema had alleged at a press conference.
The Punjab BJP had, however, rubbished the allegations.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Topics: AAP Punjab Bhagwant Mann
