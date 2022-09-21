Punjab Governor Withdraws Orders Calling for Assembly Session for 'Trust Vote'

The Governor's decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached Purohit, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government.

“This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, the additional solicitor general of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the 'Confidence Motion' only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” news agency ANI quoted a release from the office of Principal Secretary to the Governor as saying.

Recently, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had claimed that the BJP was offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Cheema had claimed that BJP leaders were trying to poach the MLAs by instilling the fear of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, a claim that has been echoed by even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.