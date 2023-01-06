Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023: Significance, Theme, Venue, & Details

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day is formally observed on 9 January to celebrate the day when Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to Mumbai, India. It is important to note that this event took place in the year 1915. The day is also observed to highlight the contribution of the Non-Resident Indian community to the development of India. Everyone should note that NRI Day was first observed in 2003 by the people of the Republic of India.

According to the latest details, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated from 7 January to 9 January by the people. It is observed in a selected Indian city where a forum and award ceremony is arranged. People should know all the important details about this day before it is celebrated by the people. We have all the important updates for you.