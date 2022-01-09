Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Date, History and Significance

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of India. PBD convention is organised to celebrate this day.

A theme is also set for the event. Last year, the theme for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was 'Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

On this day, the Government also confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. It is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin; or an organisation or institution established and run by Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin, who have made significant contribution in better understanding of India abroad, support India's causes and concerns in a tangible way, community work abroad, welfare of local Indian community, philanthropic and charitable work, etc.