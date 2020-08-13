‘Still Alive’: Pranab Mukherjee’s Children Refute Health Rumours

In a statement on Thursday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said that the condition of Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged. "He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said.

The clarifications from the hospital, as well as Pranab Mukherjee's son and daughter, came as many on social media posted about the passing away of the former president earlier on Thursday.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had undergone an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot on 10 August. Since then, his condition has remained critical.