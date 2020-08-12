‘May God Do Whatever is Best for Him’: Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter

With former president Pranab Mukherjee's health continuing to remain critical, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Wednesday, 12 August, saying, "May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity."

"Last year 8 August was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns [sic]," the Congress spokesperson and the president of Delhi Mahila Congress wrote on Twitter.