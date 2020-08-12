‘May God Do Whatever is Best for Him’: Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter
The Army Hospital on Wednesday said that the former president’s health condition continues to remain critical.
With former president Pranab Mukherjee's health continuing to remain critical, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Wednesday, 12 August, saying, "May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity."
"Last year 8 August was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns [sic]," the Congress spokesperson and the president of Delhi Mahila Congress wrote on Twitter.
‘Continues to Remain Critical’
In its bulletin on Wednesday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said that the former president's health condition continues to remain critical. "Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator," it said.
On Tuesday, the hospital had said he had not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 too, underwent an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot on 10 August.
Several politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, have wished a speed recovery to the former president.
