No Power Equipment Imports from China Without Permission: Govt
On 1 June, Nitin Gadkari said Chinese companies will not be allowed to partake in highway and other projects.
Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday, 3 July, said that no power equipment can be imported from China and Pakistan without prior permission amid rising tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash in Eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.
"Today, we manufacture everything which is required for the power system in our country. We have that manufacturing facility and capacity. In the year 2018-19, we've imported power equipment worth of Rs 71,000 crore, of which Rs 21,000 crore was from China. Recently, I held a meeting with developers, industries, and said that a country which transgresses into our territory and kills our soldiers, yet we create jobs in that country and not in our country. So, we've decided to put China and Pakistan in list of prior reference countries [sic]," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier on 1 June, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that Chinese companies will not be allowed to partake in highway and other infrastructure projects in India.
Gadkari, who is also the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, said that Chinese players would be barred from making investments in the MSME sector as well.
The minister also clarified that joint ventures involving Chinese partners and investors will not be allowed for projects in India.
Earlier this week, the Centre also imposed a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps, including the hugely popular TikTok.
(With inputs from ANI.)
