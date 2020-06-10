China on Wednesday, 10 June, said it has reached a "positive consensus" with India after the diplomatic and military channels of the two countries held "effective communication on the situation along the border"."Currently, both sides are taking appropriate actions to ease the border situation based on this consensus," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by AFP as saying at a press briefing.The statement comes days after the meeting between the military commanders of India and China was held to mitigate the border standoff. The Indian delegation for the meeting on 6 June had included 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who held discussions with Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).A day after the military talks, India's Ministry of External Affairs had said that they took place in a "cordial and peaceful atmosphere".On Tuesday, government sources cited by news agency ANI said both countries have started to disengage troops in at least three areas."India and China disengage at multiple points in eastern Ladakh. Troops and infantry combat vehicles moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back," the sources said.Rajnath Singh Talks Maha’s Handling of COVID, Indo-China Tensions