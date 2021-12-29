‘Police On Our Side,’ Says Narsinghanand; 'Seers' File Complaint Against Quran

The five leaders seen in the video are Hindu Raksha Sena's Prabodhananda Giri, who organised the "dharma sansad", Narasinghanand, Pooja Shakun alias "Sadhvi Annapurna"; Anand Swaroop, head of a body named Shankaracharya Parishad, and Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan.

Annapurna Maa, who is the 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Niranjani Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj, and Wasim Rizvi who had recently converted to Hinduism and taken the name Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, have been booked so far for the comments made during the hate conclave.

Meanwhile, ‘seers’ of several Akhadas met on Tuesday and formed a core committee of 21 leaders to further their campaign for a Hindu rashtra (nation).